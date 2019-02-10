10 Monday AM Reads

My morning train reads:

• Unemployment is low only because ‘involuntary’ part-time work is at least 40% higher than it was 10 years ago (Business Insider) see also The economy has a simple message for us: 4 percent unemployment isn’t what it used to be (Washington Post)

• Should You Ignore Financial TV? (Retirement Field Guide)

• Ken Fisher: How to succeed sustainably (USA Today)

• America is falling out of love with billionaires, and it’s about time (Los Angeles Times)

• Inside an otherworldly mission to prepare humans for Mars (National Geographic)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Matt Hougan, former CEO of Inside ETFs, now the Global Head of Research at Crypto firm Bitwise Asset Management.

Get the daily reads in your inbox — free! Sign up here