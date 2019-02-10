10 President’s Day AM Reads

My President’s Day morning train reads:

• Amazon’s grave HQ2 mistake: The political landscape changed but the company’s playbook didn’t (Recode)

• Worry About Debt? Not So Fast, Some Economists Say (WSJ)

• Blackstone’s Byron Wien Discusses Lessons Learned in His First 80 Years (Blackstone)

• The latest Instagram influencer frontier? Medical promotions. (Vox)

• How One Crash 10 Years Ago Helped Keep 90 Million Flights Safe (Bloomberg Businessweek)

• Sen. Whitehouse: There’s a ‘Crisis of Credibility’ at the U.S. Supreme Court (National Law Journal)

• EU Elections: Has Populism Peaked? (Bloomberg Graphics)

• A social and financial divide is forming — between those who have student debt, and those who do not — that will have ramifications for decades to come. (Buzzfeed)

• Trump’s Emergency Declaration Is Contemptuous of the Rule of Law (National Review) see also In Trump’s World, He Never Loses (Bloomberg Opinion)

• Deion Sanders: Letter to My Younger Self (Players’ Tribune)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Joseph H. Davis, Ph.D., Vanguard’s global chief economist and head of Vanguard Investment Strategy Group. He is a member of the senior portfolio management team for Vanguard Fixed Income Group.

Is the World Getting Better or Worse?



Source: The Walrus

