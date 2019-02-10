10 Thursday AM Reads

My Valentine’s Day morning train reads:

• How Do I Love Thee? A Mathematician Counts the Ways (Wall Street Journal)

• The Road to ETFs: A Millennium of Sedentary Investors, and Diversification (Jamie Catherwood)

• China’s housing glut casts pall over the economy: A building binge leaves cities with 65 million empty apartments (Nikkei Asia Review)

• Meet R.J. Scaringe, Founder Of Rivian Automotive—And Tesla’s Worst Nightmare (Forbes)

• Fyre Festival Was a Huge Scam. Is Netflix’s Fyre Documentary a Scam, Too? (New Republic)

What are you reading?

