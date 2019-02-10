10 Tuesday AM Reads

My Two-for-Tuesday morning train reads:

• Forget the 401(k). Let’s Invent a New Retirement Plan. (Wall Street Journal)

• Are Billionaires Fat Cats or Deserving Entrepreneurs? (Center for Popular Economics) but see Billionaires take more than they make (Marketwatch)

• How China’s Appliance Giant Helped Wipe Out GE’s Middle Managers (BloombergBusinessweek)

• The rising Western skyline: Once flat and wide, Western skylines are now rising tall and sleek (Washington Post)

• 11 Facts About Blazing Saddles on Its 45th Anniversary (Mental Floss)