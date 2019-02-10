10 Wednesday AM Reads

My midweek morning train reads:
• How to Wreck a Pension Plan in 3 Easy Steps. (Wealth of Common Sense)
• Bad Real Estate Lessons You’ve Learned From Watching HGTV: It’s not Chip and Joanna’s fault, but we need to drop some reality. (HuffPo)
• Why We Lie: The Science Behind Our Deceptive Ways (National Geographic)
• Scientists Are Totally Rethinking Animal Cognition (The Atlantic)
• Contractors a few miles from the company’s spaceship-like headquarters live in fear of termination—and the bathroom lines. (Bloomberg)
What are you reading?
