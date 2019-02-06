Only 20% of Financial Advisors are Female

Blair is in town this week and she discussed the massive reaction that her New York Times op-ed generated throughout the wealth management industry.

Blair makes the point that the industry must make the career trajectory more appealing and to do a better job of encouraging young women to join if it ever wants to shake its image of being an (old) boy’s club. She notes that other professions have made great strides toward attracting and promoting women but the financial advice business is still stuck at the same gender breakdown it had during the 1980’s.

You can read her article at the New York Times here: Consider Firing Your Male Broker (Remember, writers don’t write headlines, the editors does).

Check out her blog, The Belle Curve.