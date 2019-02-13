Hidden Loophole in Corporate Tax Reform Law, Revealed

Why would any multinational corporation pay the new 21 percent rate when it could use the new “global minimum” loophole to pay half of that?
Dwarf Economies, Giant American Profits
Source: New York Times
Why would any multinational corporation pay the new 21 percent rate when it could use the new “global minimum” loophole to pay half of that?
Dwarf Economies, Giant American Profits
Source: New York Times
Previous PostWhy Dollar Cost Averaging Beats Buying the Dip
Get subscriber-only insights and news delivered by Barry every two weeks.