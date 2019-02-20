MIT Sloan Investment Conference 2019

I am heading up to Boston for some hosting duties at Friday’s annual MIT Sloan Investment Conference. Its my third year here, and its a pretty amazing event. As you would guess, its heavy on technology and quant investing.

This year’s theme is “The Investor’s Perspective”, where we seek to take the viewpoint of the institutional investor.

They have a great line up, including Marcie Frost, CEO of California Public Employees’ Retirement System (CalPERS); Jeffrey Shames, Chairman and CEO of MFS Investment Management; Ted Seides, CFA | CIO | Perch Bay Group;

Its a jam-packed 1 day event, and if you are anywhere near Boston and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, see if you can score some tickets and check it out.

You can see the Agenda here, and the full list of Speakers here.

Here are the panels I am moderating:

IN SEARCH OF PERSISTENT ALPHA: OPPORTUNITIES + CHALLENGES IN GLOBAL ASSET ALLOCATION

9:30 – 10:10am

Institutional investors and asset allocators discuss the investment/manager selection, socioeconomic, geopolitical, and global demographic challenges that impact modern asset allocation today.

Confirmed panelists:

Lila Hunnewell – Chief Investment Officer, Boston University Endowment

Jordan Alexiev, CFA – Head of Dynamic Asset Allocation Research, Fidelity Investments

Chris Doheny, CFA – Managing Director, AQR Capital Management

Daniel Adamson – Managing Director, Wafra

Barry Ritholtz (moderator) – Chief Investment Officer of Ritholtz Wealth Management, Bloomberg columnist and contributor, host of podcast Masters in Business

~~~

“MIND AND MACHINE: FRONTIERS OF QUANTITATIVE INVESTING”

12:00 PM – 12:40 PM

Discussions on the challenges and trends impacting quantitative investing. This will include deliberations on alternative data sources, as well as the need for young talent to have coding backgrounds, even for fundamental strategies.

Confirmed panelists:

Michael Deaddio – President and Chief Operating Officer, WorldQuant

Robert Furdak – Chief Investment Officer, Man Numeric Investors

Maria Mähl – Partner & Head of Nordics, Arabesque Asset Management

George Mussalli, CFA – Chief Investment Officer and Head of Research (Equity), PanAgora Asset Management

Barry Ritholtz (moderator) – Chief Investment Officer of Ritholtz Wealth Management, Bloomberg columnist and contributor, host of podcast Masters in Business