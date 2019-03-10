10 Sunday Reads

My easy like Sunday morning reads:
• Interactive graphic: Hudson Yards Is Manhattan’s Biggest, Newest, Slickest Gated Community. (New York Times) see also New York’s Hudson Yards is an ultra-capitalist Forbidden City (The Guardian)
• Can Anyone Bury Bloomberg? (Institutional Investor)
• The WhatsApp Cofounder Who Sold To Facebook For $19 Billion Tells Students To Delete Facebook (Buzzfeed)
• How Investors Should Navigate Globalization’s Decline (Barron’s)
• To-Do Lists Don’t Work (Harvard Business Review)
• How broadcast TV networks covered climate change in 2018 (Media Matters) see also Decline in readers, ads leads hundreds of newspapers to fold (AP News)
• Some Things I Wish I Would Have Learned in College (A Wealth of Common Sense)
• Sociologists blow up the myth that uneducated white voters support Trump because of economic anxiety (Raw Story)
• Nancy Pelosi on impeaching President Trump: In a wide-ranging interview, the country’s most powerful Democrat says Trump is unfit to be president — “ethically,” “intellectually” and “curiosity-wise” — but impeachment would be too divisive. (Washington Post)
• In Land of Many Rivalries, New One Bubbles Up: Falafel vs. Falafel (New York Times)
Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Matthew Granade, chief market intelligence officer at Point72 Asset Management, where he directs the firm’s central portfolio and manages Point72 Ventures. Previously, he served as co-head of research for Bridgewater Associates.
How 33 Markets Performed Since the 2009 Low
Source: RCM Alternatives
