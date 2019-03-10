10 Thursday AM Reads

My Thursday morning train reads:

• The radical moral implications of luck in human life (Vox)

• Theranos: How a broken patent system sustained its decade-long deception (Ars Technica)

• High-Tax States Make It Hard for the Rich to Leave (Bloomberg)

• Scrutinize your life priorities with a “time audit” (RadReads)

• GoFundMe CEO: ‘Gigantic Gaps’ In Health System Showing Up In Crowdfunding (KHN) see also Power Couple Behind Cancer Vaccine Rides Immune-Oncology Success. (Bloomberg)

What are you reading?

Get the daily reads in your inbox — free! Sign up here.