10 Thursday AM Reads

My morning train reads:

• The U.S. Is the Unhappiest It’s Ever Been (Fortune) see also Finland Again is the Happiest Country in the World (World Happiness Report)

• Advanced analytics in asset management: Beyond the buzz (McKinsey)

• Don’t Fall for a Good Story (Morningstar)

• Spotsylvania: The East Coast Battleground For Big Solar (WAMU)

• Your Phone, Your Call – Part I – Eliminating Robocalls (Twilio)

Please check out our special remembrance of economist Alan Krueger on our Masters in Business interview, on iTunes, Bloomberg, Stitcher and Overcast.

