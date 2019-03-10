10 Tuesday AM Reads

Our Avenatti-free Tuesday morning train reads:

• Last Year for Hedge Funds Was Worse Than You Thought: Nearly two-thirds of all funds lost money in 2018. (Institutional Investor) see also Hedge Fund Launches Hit 18-Year Low (Institutional Investor)

• Trump Nominates Famous Idiot Stephen Moore to Federal Reserve Board (New York Magazine) see also The Trouble With Stephen Moore (AEIR)

• El-Erian: There’s Danger in Misreading the Inverted Yield Curve (Bloomberg)

• On the Trail of the Robocall King (Wired) see also Spam has taken over our phones. Will we ever want to answer them again? (Washington Post)

• I Rode an E-Scooter as Far From Civilization as Its Batteries Could Take Me (Gizmodo)