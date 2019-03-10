10 Tuesday AM Reads

March 26, 2019 8:07am by

Our Avenatti-free Tuesday morning train reads:

• Last Year for Hedge Funds Was Worse Than You Thought: Nearly two-thirds of all funds lost money in 2018. (Institutional Investor) see also Hedge Fund Launches Hit 18-Year Low (Institutional Investor)
• Trump Nominates Famous Idiot Stephen Moore to Federal Reserve Board (New York Magazine) see also The Trouble With Stephen Moore (AEIR)
• El-Erian: There’s Danger in Misreading the Inverted Yield Curve (Bloomberg)
• On the Trail of the Robocall King (Wired) see also Spam has taken over our phones. Will we ever want to answer them again? (Washington Post)
• I Rode an E-Scooter as Far From Civilization as Its Batteries Could Take Me (Gizmodo)

What are you reading?

Continues here

Want to receive our daily reads in your inbox? Sign up here!

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Read this next.

Posted Under