SNL: The Impossible Hulk March 10, 2019 7:00am by Barry Ritholtz This was some sharp and hilarious commentary: After being hit by gamma radiation in a failed experiment, Dr. Bruce Banner (Idris Elba) transforms into an emboldened white lady (Cecily Strong) whenever he is threatened.