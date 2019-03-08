Succinct Summation of Week’s Events 3.8.19

Succinct Summations for the week ending March 8th, 2019

Positives:

1. Average hourly earnings grew by 0.4% m/o/m, higher by 3.4% y/o/y, the best since 2009;

2. Unemployment rate fell 0.2% m/o/m, from 4.0% to 3.8%.

3. Housing starts rose to 1.230M in January, above the expected 1.170M.

4. Jobless claims fell 3k w/o/w from 226k to 223k.

5. New home sales rose 3.7% in December from 599k to 621k.

6. Non-farm productivity rose 1.9% q/o/q, beating the expected 1.6%.