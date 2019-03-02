10 Weekend Reads

The weekend is here! Pour yourself a mug of Aggies blend coffee, grab a seat on the aisle, and get ready for our longer form weekend reads:

• Who’s Killing The Soul Of Sneaker Culture? (Deadspin)

• The Secrets of the World’s Greatest Art Thief (GQ)

• Your (Live)Stock Market Is Turning Your Brain Mushy (Real Wealth Farmer)

• Wisconsin dairy farms are failing as milk prices fall — and it could change Wisconsin forever (Journal Sentinel)

• The Route of a Text Message, a Love Story: The surprisingly complex journey a text message takes every time we hit ‘send.’ (Vice)

• A World Without Clouds: A state-of-the-art supercomputer simulation indicates that a feedback loop between global warming and cloud loss can push Earth’s climate past a disastrous tipping point in as little as a century (Quanta Magazine)

• Behind Harvard’s, Stanford’s, and Zuckerberg’s Investment Chiefs Is a Single Recruiter. Who Is He? (Institutional Investor)

• Did we just experience the hardest decade in journalism? (Poynter) see also Does Journalism Have a Future? (New Yorker)

• Polluted by Money: How corporate cash corrupted one of the greenest states in America (Oregonian)

• Who says I can’t? How could someone born without arms or legs, who’s never held a football, teach high school players how to throw, tackle or block? Rob Mendez is doing it as head coach of a California JV team. (ESPN)

Masters in Business Live! interview this weekend with Howard Marks, co-founder and co-chairman of Oaktree Capital Management, which manages over $120 billion dollars. Mark's new book is Mastering the Market Cycle: Getting the Odds On Your Side.

Stock-Bond Correlation and Its Implications for Investors



Source: D.E. Shaw

