10 Monday AM Reads

My back to work morning train reads:

• Die, robocalls, die: A how-to guide to stop spammers and exact revenge (Washington Post)

• How Good Science Can Weed out Bad Managers (Institutional Investor)

• The Top 0.5% Underpay $50 Billion a Year In Taxes and Crushed the IRS Plan to Stop Them (ProPublica)

• Biologists Home in on Turing Patterns: Was Alan Turing right about the mechanism behind tiger stripes? (Quanta Magazine)

• “Say Anything…” Turns 30 (The Ringer)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with acclaimed author Michael Lewis, whose best-selling books include Flash Boys, The Big Short, and Moneyball, and a dozen others. His latest project is “Against the Rules,” a new podcast (co-produced by Malcolm Gladwell) about decline of referees in society.

