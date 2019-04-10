10 Sunday Reads

My easy like Sunday morning reads:

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with acclaimed author Michael Lewis, whose best-selling books include Flash Boys, The Big Short, and Moneyball, and a dozen others. His latest project is “Against the Rules,” a new podcast (co-produced by Malcolm Gladwell) about decline of referees in society.

ETFs: Past, present & future



Source: Vanguard

Want to receive our daily reads in your inbox? Sign up here!