10 Wednesday AM Reads

My midweek morning train reads:

• Inside the Race to Build the Burger of the Future: The President says environmental wackos are waging a war on beef. But corporations, not politicians or activists, are leading the post-meat revolution. (Politico)

• Old Buildings House Far Fewer People Than They Did 50 Years Ago. What Happened? (Slate)

• The World’s Cheapest Hospital Has to Get Even Cheaper (Bloomberg Businessweek) see also Americans borrow $88 billion annually to pay for health care (CNN)

• The Animal-AI Olympics is going to treat AI like a lab rat (MIT Tech Review)

• “The left can’t meme“: How right-wing groups are training the next generation of social media warriors (Mother Jones)