1958 Ferrari 250GT

Spring is here! Its 60 degrees, and what could be more delightful than taking the top down and going for a leisurely ride in the countryside? If you have a spare $4-10m lying around, then I am hard pressed to find a more beautiful cabriolet than the 250 for your cruise.

One of Pinin Farina’s undisputed masterpieces of design — its gorgeous from any angle — from the covered headlights to the front grill and side shark gills, its simply spectacular. The dashboard is especially lovely, very functional, well organized and workman-like.

The V-12 engine, with 2 valves per cylinder, 3 Weber carburetors mated to a 4-speed manual transmission, cranked out 240HP — a lot for the era, and could move the 2,646 pound car quickly.

Its a car near the top of my list of favorite cars.

Source: Classic Driver