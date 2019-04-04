46th Annual CMT Symposium

If you are anywhere near downtown NYC today, swing by the Convene conference center and check out the annual event. There are lots of great speakers, and I will be interviewing the legendary Felix Zulauf.
Should be fun! Be sure to say hello . . .
