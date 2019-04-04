46th Annual CMT Symposium

April 4, 2019 3:00pm by

 

 

If you are anywhere near downtown NYC today, swing by the Convene conference center and check out the annual event. There are lots of great speakers, and I will be interviewing the legendary Felix Zulauf.

Should be fun! Be sure to say hello . . .

Register here.

 

 

 


Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Read this next.

Posted Under