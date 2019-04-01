BBRG: Forecasting Shouldn’t Be This Bad

The Forecasting Business Shouldn’t Be This Bad

Those who try to divine the future would do a better job with a few simple changes.

Bloomberg, April 1, 2019

By now, some of you may have noticed that I am none too fond of the average Wall Street forecaster.

This isn’t because of some random prejudice, but rather, a view that has evolved based on long experience. It is backed up by solid statistical evidence that forecasters are not very good at forecasting.

It bears repeating that: 1) almost all forecasting is folly, and 2) forecasting is marketing. However, with a few small tweaks forecasting could be more useful, or at least more honest. Here are a few suggestions: No. 1. Share the underlying model’s past performance: We’re all familiar with those who trumpet the accuracy of their forecasts. And now, you too can partake of their unique genius for X, for the low, low price of . . . whatever. . . Continues here

