10 Weekend Reads

The weekend is here! Pour yourself a mug of French Press coffee, grab a seat with the dog, and get ready for our longer form weekend reads:

• Andreessen Horowitz Is Blowing Up The Venture Capital Model (Again) (Forbes)

• The Outlandish Story Of Ollie’s: A $5 Billion Retail Empire That Sells Nothing Online (But Is Beating Amazon) (Forbes)

• How Rupert Murdoch’s Empire of Influence Remade the World (New York Times)

• When Buyout Firms Step in, Watch Out (Institutional Investor)

• How chess became a pawn in the Kremlin’s power game (Financial Times)

• All the Presidents’ Taxes: Trump and the History of Presidential Tax Returns (Esquire)

• Heaven or High Water: Selling Miami’s last 50 years (Popula)

• YouTube Executives Ignored Warnings, Letting Toxic Videos Run Rampant (Bloomberg)

• Sam Rockwell, Screendom’s Slinkiest Rogue (New York Times)

• What Happened in Green Bay: A checked-out coach. A tuned-out QB. A soap opera where there should have been a dynasty. (Bleacher Report)