10 Weekend Reads

The weekend is here! Pour yourself a mug of French Press coffee, grab a seat with the dog, and get ready for our longer form weekend reads:
• Andreessen Horowitz Is Blowing Up The Venture Capital Model (Again) (Forbes)
• The Outlandish Story Of Ollie’s: A $5 Billion Retail Empire That Sells Nothing Online (But Is Beating Amazon) (Forbes)
• How Rupert Murdoch’s Empire of Influence Remade the World (New York Times)
• When Buyout Firms Step in, Watch Out (Institutional Investor)
• How chess became a pawn in the Kremlin’s power game (Financial Times)
• All the Presidents’ Taxes: Trump and the History of Presidential Tax Returns (Esquire)
• Heaven or High Water: Selling Miami’s last 50 years (Popula)
• YouTube Executives Ignored Warnings, Letting Toxic Videos Run Rampant (Bloomberg)
• Sam Rockwell, Screendom’s Slinkiest Rogue (New York Times)
• What Happened in Green Bay: A checked-out coach. A tuned-out QB. A soap opera where there should have been a dynasty. (Bleacher Report)
Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with acclaimed author Michael Lewis, whose best-selling books include Flash Boys, The Big Short, and Moneyball, and a dozen others. His latest project is “Against the Rules,” a new podcast (co-produced by Malcolm Gladwell) about decline of referees in society.
Growth in hourly pay slows a bit after reaching a 10-year high
Source: Marketwatch
