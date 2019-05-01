$1 Trillion Valuation Companies May 7, 2019 8:00am by Barry Ritholtz Microsoft, Apple, and Amazon are the first three publicly traded U.S. companies to hit $1 trillion in market value. WSJ’s Dan Gallagher explains how each company reached the milestone How Apple, Amazon and Microsoft Hit $1 Trillion Valuation Spread the wealth. twitter facebook linkedin Read this next.August 14, 2016 Klarman on Value InvestingDecember 3, 2018 Galloway: Satya Nadella as “CEO of the year”January 13, 2016 Stephen Colbert Generously Shares His Lottery Tips Posted Under Company Specific Valuation Video Previous Post CEO’s Top 50 Podcasts Next Post 10 Tuesday AM Reads