10 Friday AM Reads

• Farewell, Captain America. Hello, Ziggy Stardust: After Bohemian Rhapsody, studios are eyeing many a project steeped in FM nostalgia. (Vanity Fair)

• Co-working spaces: Not just for start-up bros anymore (Los Angeles Times)

• The Pivot: The iPhone is the most successful product of all time. (ASYMCO)

• Cars will change more in the next decade than they have in the past century (The Conversation) see also Robots Take the Wheel as Autonomous Farm Machines Hit the Field (Bloomberg)

• ‘Get Scavino in here’: Trump’s Twitter guru is the ultimate insider (Politico)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with veteran TV producer and writer Dave Goetsch, best known for his work as executive producer on the Emmy-nominated sitcom “The Big Bang Theory.” After 12 seasons, the show had its series finale this week.

