10 Friday AM Reads

My end of week morning train reads:

• How William the Conqueror Paved the Way for Netflix’s Bond Sale (Bloomberg)

• Is Anyone Actually Investing in Opportunity Zone Funds? (Institutional Investor)

• ‘Fake Artists’ Have Billions of Streams on Spotify. Is Sony Now Playing the Service at Its Own Game? (Rolling Stone)

• Let It Grow: The Appification of Plants Is Helping Owners Keep Them Alive (The Ringer)

• 50 years after Apollo, conspiracy theorists are still howling at the ‘moon hoax’ (Washington Post)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Thomas Lin, founding editor of Quanta Magazine, an award-winning, editorially independent science and math news site published by the Simons Foundation. Previously, he was a digital editor at The New York Times.

Get the daily reads in your inbox — free! Sign up here