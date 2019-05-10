10 Friday AM Reads

My end of week morning train reads:

• It’s the middle of the night. Do you know who your iPhone is talking to? (Washington Post)

• The Collapsing Crime Rates of the ’90s Might Have Been Driven by Cellphones (The Atlantic)

• More than 200 tornadoes devastated the Midwest over 13 days. Why? (Vox)

• What Republicans And Democrats Are Doing In The States Where They Have Total Power (FiveThirtyEight)

• The “zero waste” people must be stopped: Producing teeny-tiny amounts of garbage is not the pinnacle of environmentally conscious behavior. (The Outline)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with our returning champion, Professor Scott Galloway of NYU Stern School of Business, discussing his new book, the The Algebra of Happiness: Notes on the Pursuit of Success, Love, and Meaning.

Get the daily reads in your inbox — free! Sign up here