10 Monday AM Read

My morning train reads:

• The investor who turned down Uber at a $5m valuation (Financial Times)

• The professor who beat the roulette table: How a renowned researcher beat the odds, stumped casino owners around the world, and walked away with a fortune. (The Hustle)

• How Vancouver became the world’s ‘laundromat for foreign organized crime’ (Financial Post)

• The Michael Milken Project: How did a 70-year-old ex-con barred for life from

Wall Street become one of its most respected men? (Institutional Investor)

• The Forgotten Tale of How Black Psychiatrists Helped Make ‘Sesame Street’ (Daily Beast)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with veteran TV producer and writer Dave Goetsch, best known for his work as executive producer on the Emmy-nominated sitcom “The Big Bang Theory.” After 12 seasons, the show had its series finale last week.

