10 Monday AM Reads

My Texas morning train reads:

• Stock Picks From Space: Investors using real-time satellite images to predict retailers’ sales. (Is this cheating?) (The Atlantic)

• Dinner with Charlie: The World According to Mr. Munger (Wall Street Journal)

• Inside the Team at Facebook That Dealt with the Christchurch Shooting (New Yorker)

• How Did James Holzhauer Turn ‘Jeopardy!’ Into His Own A.T.M.? We Asked Him (New York Times)

• Don’t panic: Scientists are practicing for a killer asteroid impact (Washington Post) see also The Legacy of Hubble: One image, a quarter MILLION galaxies (Syfy Wire)

