10 Monday AM Reads

My Tariff-Free morning train reads:

• 14.7 percent annualized versus 8.5 percent: 10-year returns no longer include the 2007-2009 bear market, making investment returns look much better (New York Times)

• The Hedge Fund Strategies That Actually Work (Worth)

• As the World Fractures, Asset Allocators Are Doing… Nothing. Are They Insane? A peek inside the psyche of today’s most important investors. (Institutional Investor)

• Our first instinct is far too often wrong (Financial Times) see also Is Ambition Overrated? (Esquire)

• The Mad Scientist: James Harden is (STILL) the most valuable player in the NBA. (Players’ Tribune)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Don Felder, lead guitarist of The Eagles. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and writer of their biggest hit, Hotel California, spent many years with the classic band, which sold over 150 million albums worldwide. His latest album is “American Rock ’N’ Roll.”

