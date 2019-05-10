10 Sunday Reads

My easy like Sunday morning reads:

• Beside the Golden Door: The new Statue of Liberty Museum is a quiet paean to America’s embrace of immigrants—but what is there to celebrate? (Slate)

• Top 100 Economics Blogs of 2019 (Intelligent Economist) see also 75 Top Economics Influencers (Focus Economics)

• 1st Space ETF Lifts Off (ETF.com)

• Facebook has struggled to hire talent since the Cambridge Analytica scandal, according to recruiters who worked there. (CNBC)

• As Suicides Rise, Insurers Find Ways to Deny Mental Health Coverage (Bloomberg Businessweek)

• How Twitter Became My Sacred Space (Wired) see also Behind Twitter’s Plan To Get People To Stop Yelling At One Another (Buzzfeed)

• The Secret Sex Lives of Nuns: The question of sex in the sanctuary is not always one of victimization for women. What is certain is that it is complicated. (Daily Beast)

• The Anatomy of Empathy: Joel Salinas can literally feel his patients’ pain. His rare condition might help us understand the roots of empathy (Vice)

• Alyssa Milano’s improbable journey from child star to A-list activist (Washington Post)

• As Planet Discoveries Pile Up, a Gap Appears in the Pattern (Quanta Magazine)