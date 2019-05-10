10 Sunday Reads

My easy like Sunday morning reads:

• Jason Zweig on David Perell’s podcast (Jason Zweig)

• Seven Trends in Investment Management (CFA Institute)

• Elon Musk on Moon Bases, Mars, and How Not to Be Vaporized (Popular Mechanics)

• When “All In” is the Safest Bet (Medium)

• Al Gore’s environmental-sustainability fund has raised $1 billion to pump into new markets focused on health and wealth inequality (Business Insider)

• The Best Advice You’ve Ever Received — and Are Willing to Pass On (New York Times)

• The Undercover Fascist: A young Englishman got mixed up in a white-supremacist movement. Then he learned of a plot to kill a politician. (New Yorker)

• The Precedent for Impeachment: Nixon, Not Clinton (Just Security)

• A conservative activist’s behind-the-scenes campaign to remake the nation’s courts (Washington Post)

• ‘The Big Bang Theory’ finale: Sheldon and Amy’s fictional physics parallels real science (The Conversation)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Thomas Lin, founding editor of Quanta Magazine, an award-winning, editorially independent science and math news site published by the Simons Foundation. Previously, he was a digital editor at The New York Times.

An early look at the 2020 electorate

Source: Pew Research



