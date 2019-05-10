10 Tuesday AM Reads

My Tuesday morning Texas train reads:

• A Vision of the Dark Future of Advertising (OneZero)

• AirPods Are a Tragedy (Vice) see also Bored and lonely? Blame your phone. (Vox)

• Chinese companies face surging write-offs After a global investment spree, impairments weigh on tech and energy companies. (Nikkei Asian Review)

• 8 Reasons Why It’s so Hard to Really Change Your Behavior (Psychology Today)

• Music Superstars Are the New One Percenters: Huge stars like Beyoncé and Taylor Swift are dominating the concert-tour business like never before, as music’s top 1% takes home an increasingly large share of the pie. (Wall Street Journal)