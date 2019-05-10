10 Tuesday AM Reads

May 7, 2019 8:45am by

My Tuesday morning Texas train reads:

• A Vision of the Dark Future of Advertising (OneZero)
• AirPods Are a Tragedy (Vice) see also Bored and lonely? Blame your phone. (Vox)
• Chinese companies face surging write-offs After a global investment spree, impairments weigh on tech and energy companies. (Nikkei Asian Review)
• 8 Reasons Why It’s so Hard to Really Change Your Behavior (Psychology Today)
• Music Superstars Are the New One Percenters: Huge stars like Beyoncé and Taylor Swift are dominating the concert-tour business like never before, as music’s top 1% takes home an increasingly large share of the pie. (Wall Street Journal)

What are you reading?

Continues here

Want to receive our daily reads in your inbox? Sign up here!

 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Read this next.

Posted Under