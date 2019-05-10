10 Tuesday AM Reads

My Two-for-Tuesday morning train reads:

• Why US-China trade talks are about more than trade (Christian Science Monitor)
• Upfront 2019: TV Advertising Isn’t Dead (Yet) (Variety)
• Trophy homes: how the super-wealthy struggle to value their properties (Financial Times) see also NYC’s supertall skyscraper boom, mapped (Curbed)
• This Gen X Mess (New York Times)
• First Car to Wear Porsche Badge Could Fetch More Than $20 Million (Penta)

