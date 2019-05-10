When they say “they don’t make them like this, anymore” these are the sorts of cars they are talking about:

Created to mark Buick’s 50th anniversary, the sporty 1953 Buick Skylark was a factory customized convertible with Buick’s first high-compression, 322 in³ (5.3 L) Nailhead V8.

It was sold a a limited-production, low-volume model, and one that cost $5,000. Buick sold 1,690 units,

All of those curves and lines and stamps were not easy to mass produce — the bodies of these cars were essentially all hand built

Spectacular examples go for about $150k.

Source: Classic Driver