2018 Aston Martin Vanquish Speedster

We have previously looked at the 2017 Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato Coupe; now comes the speedster. If you are going to be driving around al fresco, its hard to imagine a more lovely car to do so in.

The stats are amusing: the 5.9 L V-12 engine make 580 HP, and its is mated to an 8-Speed automatic. That combo goes 0-60 in 3.5 seconds, with a top speed of 197 mph. The body is carbon-fiber to reduce weight.

It came out at about $750,000 dollars, but are now selling for twice that price. Production was limited to 99 units across all of the Zagato variants, but the Speedster was limited to 28 units.

Big, beefy, beautiful — its hard to find a nicer spring cruiser.



Source: Classic Driver