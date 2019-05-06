CEO’s Top 50 Podcasts

CEO Magazine has their top 5 podcast list, and I am thrilled to see that MIB is on it. It is a privilege to be slotted between two of my favorites, Planet Money and Freakonomics!

Masters in Business

As the CIO of Ritholtz Wealth Management, Bloomberg columnist Barry Ritholtz is an authority when it comes to the issues shaping “markets, investing and business”.

In his weekly podcast, he conducts hour-long interviews with recognisable names such as Ray Dalio and Michael Lewis, diving deep with his guests into the intricacies and minutia of investment and finance.

If you want to dig even deeper, the Bloomberg network also hosts an assortment of podcasts covering niche investment issues. That includes a series dedicated to investigating the gender pay gap, an explainer of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) as well as an analytical podcast covering current global economic issues.