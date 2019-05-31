Ferrari SF90 Stradale

So Ferrari has a new beast coming out in 2020, the SF90 Stradale.

I have been fascinated by the run of all electric super cars that are coming out — just in the past year, you can see the Polestar 2, Pininfarina Battista, Byton M-Byte, Rimac C-Two, Audi E-Tron GT, Aspark Owl, Porsche Taycan, Jaguar I-Pace, and the Audi PB18 e-tron — this is not quite that, but it shows the direction even traditional automakers are heading.

The SF90 Stradale is a plug-in hybrid, with a 986 hp 3.9L twin-turbocharged V8 engine (590 lb. ft. of torque) mated to an 8-speed dual-clutch transmission. Its maximum speed: 211 mph; she runs from 0–62 mph in just 2.5 seconds. No price has been announced yet, but its estimated to be about $500k.

Its not only Ferrari’s most powerful road car ever, it is also their first plug-in hybrid. Not necessarily their prettiest car, but still good looking.

The video (after the jump) reminded me I need some more track time . . .



Source: Motor Authority



Source: AutoBlog

