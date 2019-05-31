Jeff Saut’s Secret to Longevity on Wall Street

This week, Josh and I spoke with an old friend: Jeff Saut. The Wall Street veteran spent the last 21 years as a chief strategist for Raymond James and has now gone independent, with both asset management and a new research product.

Jeff talks about how he uses both fundamentals and technical analysis in his investment selection process, and why he doesn’t pay as much attention to the economy as he does to earnings and investment ideas from trusted sources.

In this conversation, he relays the number one lesson he’s learned in almost fifty years in the investment business – the secret to longevity on Wall Street.

How Not to Blow Up

