10 Weekend Reads

• The Problem With Capitalism? We Don’t Have Enough of It. (Institutional Investor)

• Why Leonardo da Vinci’s brilliance endures, 500 years after his death: His creativity and foresight in science, engineering, and the arts continue to surprise and amaze today. (National Geographic)

• Death by Derivatives: The opening of a canal in 1848 led to the birth of modern financial derivatives, and the early demise of some of the men who traded them (Damn Interesting)

• The radical plan to change how Harvard teaches economics (Vox)

• When seeing is no longer believing Inside the Pentagon’s race against deepfake videos. (CNN)

• The Many (Surprising) Health Benefits of Meth (Pacific Standard)

• A Triumphant Failure: There’s nothing intelligent to say about a massacre, wrote Kurt Vonnegut of his book about the firebombing of Dresden. So why are we still reading it a half-century later? (The American Interest)

• The Huffington Post‘s War on Medical Science: A Brief History (Science-Based Medicine)

• Where an Entire Day’s Worth of Food Came From Two: obsessives’ food diary, from breakfast eggs to a late-night slice, examined (Grub Street)

• Seth Rogen and the Science of Rogenomics (GQ)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Thomas Lin, founding editor of Quanta Magazine, an award-winning, editorially independent science and math news site published by the Simons Foundation. Previously, he was a digital editor at The New York Times.

Finland is winning the war on fake news



Source: CNN

