10 Friday AM Reads

My end of week morning train reads:

• Meet the British mobile banks showing the US how it’s done (Verge)

• Buyout Firms Are Gorging on Credit. This Investor Has Concerns (Institutional Investor)

• A cognitive scientist explains why humans are so susceptible to fake news and misinformation (Nieman Lab) see also Summer Reading Picks for 2019 (Behavioral Scientist)

• A Republican finally reveals the truth about the GOP tax cuts (Washington Post)

• Keanu Reeves Is Too Good for This World (New Yorker)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Jonathan Stein, founder and CEO of Betterment, an online automated firm with $16.4 billion dollars under management.

