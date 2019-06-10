10 Friday AM Reads

My end of week morning train reads:

• How Green Is My Bond? (CIO)

• Slack: A short history (Andreessen Horowitz)

• What’s Wrong With Modern Buildings? Everything, Starting With How They’re Made (Bloomberg)

• Humans cannot bear too much reality, have evolved a method of coping with all this complexity: we lie to ourselves about how much we understand (New Statesman)

• From Pain and Tragedy to Global Empire: How Trevor Noah Became the Busiest Man in Comedy (Hollywood Reporter)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Chris Brightman, chief investment officer and partner at Research Affiliates. Brightman has been a member of the Investment Fund for Foundations (TIFF), the Virginia Retirement System, the University of Virginia Investment Management Company, and Strategic Investment Group.

Get the daily reads in your inbox — free! Sign up here