10 Monday AM Reads

My back to work morning train reads:
• The Rate Cut the Economy Doesn’t Need, but the Markets Desperately Want (Barron’s)
• Meatless Future or Vegan Delusions? The Beyond Meat Valuation (Musings on Markets)
• Why Japan isn’t afraid of robots (Financial Times)
• How one critic’s once-iconoclastic views about television’s ascendancy went mainstream (Washington Post)
• Trump campaign makes a radical break from 2016 (Politico)
Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Jonathan Stein, founder and CEO of Betterment, an online automated firm with $16.4 billion dollars under management.
