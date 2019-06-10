10 Sunday Reads

My easy like Sunday morning reads:
• How Many Bones Would You Break to Get Laid? (The Cut)
• The Interstate Is Crumbling. Try Fixing the Section Used by 200,000 Vehicles a Day. Crews reconstructing I-4 through Orlando must contend with traffic, sinkholes, residences. Price to redo 21 miles: $2.3 billion. (Wall Street Journal)
• Facial Recognition Technology Is Facing A Huge Backlash In The US. But Some Of The World’s Biggest Tech Companies Are Trying To Sell It In The Gulf. (Buzzfeed)
• ‘San Francisco is rotting’ story is wrong: City is brimming with soul (San Francisco Chronicle) but see Disaster tourists descend on Paradise after Camp Fire (San Francisco Chronicle)
• Of Course President Trump Hates Maggie Haberman. Why Does the Left? (New York Magazine)
• Why I Hope to Die at 75 (The Atlantic)
• The Statue of Liberty was created to celebrate freed slaves, not immigrants, its new museum recounts (Washington Post)
• Howard Stern: The hedonic treadmill is real (Waiter’s Pad)
• On Pooping in the Dark—No Lights, No Phones, No Distractions (Wired)
• King Weir: Bob Weir, the indelible guitarist of the Grateful Dead, will not rest. (GQ)
Job Approval Averages for Presidents
Source: @CarlQuintanilla via @Barclays
