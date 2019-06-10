10 Thursday AM Reads

My last day on the West Coast morning plane reads:

• Tesla’s Travails: A valuation expert buys the troubled EV manufacturer (Damodaran)

• Harvard Endowment Needs to Lower Fees, Not Pay (Bloomberg Opinion)

• Documentary: Yelp extorts small business owners for advertising fees in return for helping to manage and improve reviews on their platform. (Slate)

• Stop Saying That Correlation Does Not Imply Causation (Slate)

• Amazon Prime Video is full of dodgy documentaries pushing dangerous cancer ‘cures’ (Wired)

What are you reading?

Get the daily reads in your inbox — free! Sign up here