10 Thursday AM Reads

My morning train reads:
• Buy Low-Tops, Sell High-Tops: StockX Sneaker Exchange Is Worth $1 Billion (New York Times)
• Media companies are hitting a ‘Trump slump’ with the president’s shock factor wearing off (Axios) see also Metrics show Trump’s tweets are losing their potency (Axios)
• The surprisingly difficult art of doing less (Vox)
• How to Spot (and Avoid) Fake Google Maps Listings (Wall Street Journal)
• Millennials Are Finally Getting The Giant Roll Of Toilet Paper They Deserve (Buzzfeed)
What are you reading?
Get the daily reads in your inbox — free! Sign up here