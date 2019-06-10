10 Thursday AM Reads

My morning train reads:

• Buy Low-Tops, Sell High-Tops: StockX Sneaker Exchange Is Worth $1 Billion (New York Times)

• Media companies are hitting a ‘Trump slump’ with the president’s shock factor wearing off (Axios) see also Metrics show Trump’s tweets are losing their potency (Axios)

• The surprisingly difficult art of doing less (Vox)

• How to Spot (and Avoid) Fake Google Maps Listings (Wall Street Journal)

• Millennials Are Finally Getting The Giant Roll Of Toilet Paper They Deserve (Buzzfeed)