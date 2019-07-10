10 Monday AM Reads

Programming Note: Starting next week, Ritholtz’s Reads will have a new home. To receive early morning train reads every day in your inbox, please sign up here.
• The Space Economy Is Starting to Take Shape 50 Years After the Moon Landing (Barron’s)
• Ee Aye, Ee Aye, Oh: How Farm Investing Appeals to Pension Funds (Chief Investment Officer)
• Lessons From the 10 Best Years in Stock Market History (A Wealth of Common Sense)
• The future of work in America: People and places, today and tomorrow (McKinsey)
• How the US is weaponizing the world economy (Tim Harford)
• Beyond the Confetti: The Dark Side of Startup Success (Wall Street Journal)
• The ‘Texas Miracle’ Missed Most of Texas (New York Times)
• Tragic bridge collapse spurs creation of new space-based inspection method: Satellite photos spot worrisome shifts in a bridge’s structure as tiny as the thickness of a dime. (NBC News)
• The New Anti-Semitism: In Europe and the U.S., rising political forces on both the right and the left have revived old patterns that scapegoat Jews for society’s ills (Wall Street Journal)
• 50 Facts About the Apollo 11 Moon Landing for Its 50th Anniversary (Mental Floss)
Cash on the sidelines: Investors have been positioned defensively.
Source: Longview via Daily Shot
