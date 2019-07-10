10 Monday AM Reads

My morning train reads:

• Is the Knicks’ James Dolan the Worst Owner in Professional Sports? (Bloomberg Businessweek)

• Why a GMO Strategist Is Bearish on U.S. Stocks but Positive on Modern Monetary Theory (Barron’s)

• Twitter is finally figuring out how to monetize its user base (Quartz)

• States With High Minimum Wages Are Doing Just Fine (Bloomberg)

• Amazon’s Revolutionary Retail Strategy? Recycling Old Ideas (Wired)

• Financial Crisis Yields a Generation of Renters (Wall Street Journal)

• Billion-dollar baby: How Carter’s became a staple of just about every child’s wardrobe (Washington Post)

• Tesla Loses a Founder, and a Piece of Its Soul (Bloomberg)

• Actually, Robert Mueller Was Awesome: History will show that he had one big goal, and nailed it. (Politico)

• Remembering César Pelli, architect of iconic skyscrapers worldwide (Curbed)