10 Thursday AM Reads

Programming Note: Starting next week, Ritholtz’s Reads will have a new home. To receive early morning train reads every day in your inbox, please sign up here.

My morning train reads:

• Thank God it’s Thursday: the four-day workweek some want to bring to the U.S. (Washington Post)

• This legendary Vanguard fund manager had the right stuff to beat the market (Marketwatch)

• One of the oldest investing theories on Wall Street has yet to confirm this year’s rally is for real (CNBC)

• Booming Demand for CBD Is Making Hemp the Cannabis Cash Crop (Bloomberg Businessweek)

• The Agony of Hope Postponed, by a Value Investor (Wall Street Journal)

• 10 Things You Need To Know About Automation And The Future Of Work (Basis Point)

• The Economic Opportunity Washington Is Missing Right Now, According to Goldman Sachs’ Abby Joseph Cohen (Barron’s)

• FaceApp’s viral success proves we will never take our digital privacy seriously (CNN) but see FaceApp went viral with age-defying photos. Now Democratic leaders are warning campaigns to delete the Russian-created app ‘immediately’ (Washington Post)

• Notre-Dame came far closer to collapsing than people knew. This is how it was saved. (New York Times)

• Meet Jeron Smith, the Man in Charge of Building Stephen Curry’s Media Empire (Sports Illustrated)

What are you reading? Tell me here with #Reads.

Retail investors panicked even as stocks hit all-time highs



Source: Axios

Sign up for our reads-only mailing list here.