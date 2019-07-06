10 Weekend Reads

The weekend is here! Pour yourself a mug of Sumatra coffee, grab a seat by the ocean, and get ready for our longer form weekend reads:

• Inside the Geeky, Quirky, and Wildly Successful World of Quant Shop Two Sigma (Institutional Investor)

• Inside the conflict at Walmart that’s threatening its high-stakes race with Amazon (Vox) but see Amazon Is Watching (OneZero)

• The Earnings Mirage: Why Corporate Profits are Overstated and What It Means for Investors (O’Shaughnessy Asset Management) .

• Sun, Sand, and the $1.5 Trillion Dark Offshore Economy (Bloomberg Businessweek)

• How Costco quietly became a $7-billion fast-fashion powerhouse (Fast Company) see also How Costco gained a cult following — by breaking every rule of retail (The Hustle)

• The Problem With HR: For 30 years, we’ve trusted human-resources departments to prevent and address workplace sexual harassment. How’s that working out? (The Atlantic)

• Superhuman is Spying on You (Mike Industries)

• Welcome to the fastest-heating place on Earth: In the world’s northernmost town, temperatures have risen by 4C, devastating homes, wildlife and even the cemetery. Will the rest of the planet heed its warning? (The Guardian)

• Why Bugs Deserve Our Respect (Longreads)

• Elvis Costello created a mammoth list of the 500 most essential albums in music history. (Far Out)

What are you reading? Hit me here with hashtag #Reads.

Job Growth dating back to end of GFC continues

105 months in the bottom panel



Source: Len Kiefer, Freddie Mac

