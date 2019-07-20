10 Weekend Reads

Programming Note: Ritholtz’s Reads has a new home. To receive early morning reads each day in your inbox, sign up here.

The weekend is here! Pour yourself a mug of Danish Blend coffee, grab a seat on the beach, and get ready for our longer form, 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission, weekend reads:

• Sun, Sand, and the $1.5 Trillion Offshore Economy (Bloomberg Businessweek)

• Ray Dalio: Paradigm Shifts (LinkedIn)

• How Minneapolis Freed Itself From the Stranglehold of Single-Family Homes (Politico)

• The Economist Who Would Fix the American Dream: No one has done more to dispel the myth of social mobility than Raj Chetty. But he has a plan to make equality of opportunity a reality. (The Atlantic)

• After two decades of research and development, WA 38 lands this fall. It could disrupt an entire industry. It’s an apple. (California Sunday Magazine) But see If We All Ate Enough Fruits And Vegetables, There’d Be Big Shortages (NPR)

• The extraordinary trek of George Takei: On a mission to make sure America doesn’t forget a shameful legacy (Washington Post)

• The Promise and Price of Cellular Therapies (New Yorker)

• “I Flew Too Close to the Sun”: Inside the Epic Fall of Michael Avenatti (Vanity Fair)

• Security reports reveal how Assange turned an embassy into a command post for election meddling (CNN)

• Three Ways to Make Streaming Music More User-Friendly (Pitchfork)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Allison Schrager, co-founder of LifeCycle Finance Partners and author of “An Economist Walks into a Brothel: And Other Unexpected Places to Understand Risk.”

Earth just had its hottest June on record, on track for warmest July



Source: Washington Post

Sign up for our reads-only mailing list here.